Primetime Ratings: ABC, Fox Split Thursday Win

ABC and Fox shared the Thursday ratings title, both networks posting a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That squeaked by the 0.8/4 put forth by CBS.

ABC had Grey’s Anatomy at 1.4 and Station 19 at 0.8, both down a tenth of a point, then For the People was up a tenth at 0.6.

Fox aired the IHeartRadio Music Awards across its prime.

CBS had a mix of reruns and new stuff. A Big Bang Theory repeat led into Fam at 1.0, and a Young Sheldon repeat preceded another Fam at 0.8. Fam did a 0.9 last Thursday. A SWAT repeat closed out prime.

NBC did a 0.7/3 with a comedy block taking up much of prime. Superstore grew 25% to 1.0 and AP Bio went up 20% to 0.6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine shot up 17% to 0.7 and Will & Grace dropped 14% to 0.6. Law & Order: SVU slid 11% to 0.8.

The CW, Telemundo and Univision each got a 0.4/2.

Supernatural did a flat 0.4 on CW and Legacies grew 50% to 0.3.