Primetime Ratings: ABC First on Sunday As Bin Laden Coverage Dips Into Primetime

On a night when the broadcast networks cut into their primetime lineups with their coverage of President Barack Obama's announcement that Osama bin Laden had been killed, ABC was first in the 18-49 demo, with a 2.5 rating/7 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC, NBC and CBS all cut into their primetime lineup at around 10:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. PT and stayed until roughly 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT.

For ABC, Extreme Makeover netted a 2.7 rating, Desperate Housewives a 3.0 and Brothers & Sisters had a 2.1.

NBC came in second with a 2.4/7. America's Next Great Restaurant had a 2.0 while Celebrity Apprentice scored a 3.2.

CBS and Fox shared third place with an overall 2.1/6. For CBS, The Amazing Race drew a 2.5 and the season finale of Undercover Boss had a 2.2. CSI: Miami, which was completely pre-empted on the west coast, netted a 2.1.

Fox, which earlier had decided to remove its hurricane-themed crossover special with Family Guy, American Dad, and The Cleveland Show in the wake of last week's tornado outbreak in the south, only showed a new episode of The Simpsons, which earned a 2.9.