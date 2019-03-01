Primetime Ratings: ABC Finales Lead to Win

ABC got the top spot in Thursday ratings, with the How to Get Away With Murder finale leading the net to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.8/4 posted by CBS.

Grey’s Anatomy fell 6% to 1.6 and the season closer of A Million Little Things rated a flat 1.1. The finale for How to Get Away With Murder went up 20% to 0.6.

CBS had repeated comedies and a new Fam down a tenth at 0.8, before a SWAT repeat closed out prime.

Fox and NBC both did a 0.7/3. Fox had Gotham at a level 0.6 and The Orville up 14% to 0.8.

NBC had The Titan Games finale down 9% to 1.0 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine off 13% for a 0.7, then Will & Grace down 14% for a 0.6. A repeat of The Enemy Within took up the 10 p.m. hour.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1. A Charmed rerun led into a new Legacies, which grew 50% to 0.3.