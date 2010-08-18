Primetime Ratings: ABC Enjoys Reality Rise

NBC won Tuesday night in key adult ratings and overall viewers, with a 2.4 average and 8.5 million, respectively. America's Got Talent delivered a strong showing for the network with a 2.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, but was nonetheless down a notch from last week. Minute to Win It's 8p.m. repeat marked a ten-week high in the time slot for the network.

ABC placed second, with an average 2.2 rating with adults 18-49. Wipeout climbed 15% (3.0 with adults 18-49, 8.9 million viewers), dominating the 8 p.m. hour, and Shaq Vs. jumped an impressive 43% from last week at 9 p.m, scoring a series high 2.0 rating with adults 18-49.

ABC's reality rise may have been helped by the departures of Fox's Hell's Kitchen, whose finale aired last week, and MasterChef, which has moved to Wednesdays. Fox replaced the cooking competitions with reruns of Glee this week, and came in third overall with a nightly average 1.4 rating with adults 18-49.

CBS, which ran repeats, brought in a 1.2 rating in the key adults demo. The CW brought in an overall 0.4 rating with the same group, with 18 to Life holding steady from last week.