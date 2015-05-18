Primetime Ratings: ABC Dominates Sunday With 'Billboard Music Awards'

ABC easily led Sunday among the broadcasters with its telecast of the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

The three-hour award show drew a 3.7 rating with adults 18-49 and 11.1 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Billboard Music Awards notched a 12-year high in the demo and was the most-watched in 14 years. Along with the season finale of America’s Funniest Home Videos – which was even with last week’s 1.4 – ABC drew an overall 3.1 rating/11 share.

Fox was in second with a 1.0/4. The Simpsons was even with a 1.2, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine dipped 15% to a 1.1 to wrap its second season. Family Guy’s season finale was down 24% from its last episode to a 1.3. Bob’s Burgers aired its season finale in two parts: the 7:30 p.m. episode drew a 0.9 and its 9:30 p.m. show rose to a 1.1.

CBS and NBC tied with a 0.8/3.

For CBS, 60 Minutes was down 9% to a 1.0 and the special I Love Lucy Superstar drew a 0.9. Battle Creek fell 25% to its lowest rating of a 0.6 from 9-11 p.m.

NBC’s A.D. The Bible Continues fell 11% to a 0.8 and American Odyssey dropped 20% to a 0.4; both are series lows. Dateline rose 25% to a 1.0.