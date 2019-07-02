Primetime Ratings: ABC Does it Again With 'The Bachelorette'

Monday night's Bachelorette won it for ABC with a 1.2 and a 6 share overall, according to Nielsen overnight ratings in adults 18-49. The show stayed the same as last week with a 1.5 average from 8 to 10 p.m. Grand Hotel also stayed the same as last week.

Up next was NBC at a 0.8/4. American Ninja Warrior fell a tenth of a point from last week at a 0.8. Afterwards was Dateline NBC which also fell 14% from last week to a 0.6.

Univision, CBS and Fox tied for third with a 0.4/2. Univision had La Reina Soy Yo at a 0.5, down 16% from last week. CBS had a new episode of The Code from 9-10 p.m. rating a 0.6. Fox had all repeats.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2 on Monday with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) scoring a 0.3 from 8 to 11 p.m.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with Penn and Teller: Fool Us went up a tenth from last week to a 0.3 and Whose Line Is It Anyway? stayed the same.