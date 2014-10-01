Primetime Ratings: ABC Comedies Struggle in Debuts

ABC debuted two comedies in Selfie and Manhattan Love Story on Tuesday, with each struggling to get much of an audience.

At 8 p.m. Selfie drew a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49, with Manhattan Love Story following with a 1.3 rating at 8:30 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two comedies were below the debuts of ABC comedies The Goldbergs (3.1) and Trophy Wife (2.3) last year, which came an hour later but also had a lead in from the highly watched premiere of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The combined 1.4 rating for the two comedies was also three tenths lower than what Dancing With the Stars drew in that time slot last week. At 9 p.m., Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. drew a 1.7, down 19% from last week’s premiere, while Forever fell 27% to a 1.3 at 10 p.m. ABC ended the night in third with an overall 1.5 rating/5 share.

NBC led the night with a 3.5/11. The Voice lost a tenth from last week with a 4.0 rating from 8-10 p.m., while Chicago Fire dipped 8% to a 2.4.

CBS led among total viewers and was second in the demo with a 2.2/7. In its second week, NCIS: New Orleans held up pretty well, losing just two tenths to a 2.3 rating and less than a million total viewers with 16.44 million. NCIS meanwhile, shed 10% from last week’s premiere to a 2.6; at 8 p.m. Person of Interest rose a tenth to a 1.8 rating.

In fourth was Fox with a 1.0/3. Utopia was even with last week’s 0.8 rating, while New Girl dipped a tenth to a 1.2 and The Mindy Project rose a tenth to a 1.1.

The CW aired the second night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which rose a tenth from Monday to a 0.4 rating.