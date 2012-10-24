Primetime Ratings: ABC Comedies Return Down

ABC comedies Happy Endings and Don't Trust the

B---- in Apartment 23 struggled in their return Tuesday, as both shows were

down heavily from last season's premieres. Happy Endings drew a 1.9

rating, down 39% from last fall's premiere, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. Don't Trust the B--- followed with a 1.7, which was off last

year's series debut by 41% (it was also down from last year's finale by 32%).

Last season, both shows shared 9:30 p.m. slot on Wednesdays, leading out of the highly-rated Modern Family.

Earlier, the Dancing With the Stars results show was

up 10% from last week to a 2.2. At 10 p.m., the officially canceled Private

Practice tied its series-low 1.4, down 13% from two weeks ago. ABC finished

in fourth with an overall 1.8 rating/5 share.

NBC won the night with an overall 2.7/7. The Voice

was down 11% from last week to a 4.1. Go On was down a tenth from two

weeks ago to a 2.5 and The New Normal fell 10% to a 1.8. Parenthood

was also down a tenth to a 1.9.

CBS finished in second with a 2.5/7. New drama Vegas,

whichwas picked up for a full season on Tuesday, was down 25% to a 1.5 at 10

p.m. NCIS was down two tenths to a 3.0 and NCIS: Los Angeles was

down 10% to a 2.7.

Fox, which extended its primetime to 10:30 to accommodate a

special airing of The X Factor after the show had been pre-empted last

Wednesday due to a baseball rain delay, ended up with a 2.1/6, good enough for

third. Airing out of its normal slot, X Factor drew a 2.4 from

9:30-10:30 p.m. Earlier, new comedy Ben and Kate was up 17% to a 1.4

while Raising Hope and New Girl were both even at 1.7 and 2.7,

respectively.

On The CW, new drama Emily Owens dropped a tenth in

the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo to a 0.4, and was also down 40% with

18-49s to a 0.3. Earlier, Hart of Dixie was even with 18-34s at 0.6 and

down a tenth to a 0.5 with 18-49s. The CW finished with an overall 0.4/1.