Primetime Ratings: ABC Comedies Best in Class

ABC seized the Wednesday broadcast crown, posting a 1.5 in adults 18-49, and a 6 share. The Goldbergs did a flat 1.7 and Speechless a flat 1.5, while Modern Family rated a 1.9, down from 2.0, and Black-ish a 1.4, down from 1.6. Designated Survivor then scored a 1.3., up from its winter finale score of 1.2.

CBS was in second at 1.4/5. The spring premiere of Survivor tallied a 1.7, down from its winter finale of 2.0, before the season premiere of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders did a 0.9; it wrapped last spring at 1.0.

Fox posted a 1.2/4. Lethal Weapon was good for a 1.2, down a tenth, and Star a flat 1.1.

NBC, in repeats, scored a 0.8/3.

The CW, also in repeats, did a 0.2/1.