Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Virtually Tied

ABC and CBS were virtually tied for the win in Sunday ratings. Led by a fresh $100,000 Pyramid on a soft night for ratings, ABC got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. With Big Brother, CBS did a 0.6/3.

ABC had repeats of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Celebrity Family Feud. $100,000 Pyramid dropped 13% to 0.7 and To Tell the Truth rated a level 0.6.

On CBS, 60 Minutes got a flat 0.5 and Big Brother shot up 9% for a 1.2. Two episodes of Instinct scored a 0.4 and 0.3, after last week’s 0.3.

NBC got a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision did a 0.3/1.

NBC had repeats of Hollywood Game Night and Bring the Funny surrounding the U.S. Gymnastics Championship, which did a 0.6.

Fox did a 0.2/1. Comedy reruns led into Teen Choice Awards at 0.2, down from last year’s 0.4.

The CW got a 0.1/1 with repeats.