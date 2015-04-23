Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Tie on Wednesday

ABC and CBS split the Wednesday victory, as each network finished with an overall 1.9 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

For ABC, The Middle was down 10% to a 1.8, The Goldbergs dipped 5% to a 2.1 and Modern Family slipped 3% to a 2.9. Black-ish rose 11% to a 2.1 and Nashville improved 8% to a 1.3.

CBS’ Survivor rose a tenth to a 2.3 and CSI: Cyber was even with last Wednesday’s episode (1.5). Criminal Minds fell 10% to a series-low 1.9, but was the night’s most-watched show with 9.9 million viewers.

American Idol ticked up a tenth to a 1.5 to put Fox in third.

NBC was in fourth with a 0.9/3, airing only a new Mysteries of Laura, which rose a tenth to a 1.0.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.8/3. Arrow was even with last week’s 0.9 and Supernatural rose 17% to a 0.7.