PrimetimeRatings: ABC, CBS Tie on a Slow Sunday

CBS' new drama, NYC

22, didn't fare any better in its second week, falling 7% to just a 1.4

rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Earlier, Amazing

Race was down 4% to a 2.5 and The Good Wife followed with another 1.8.

That was enough for the network split the win on a slow night with ABC with an

overall 1.9 rating/5 share, though it won the night in total viewers.

ABC saw Once

Upon a Time return from three weeks off up 4% to a 2.9. The network aired

the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie Firelight from 9-11 p.m. for a 1.6.

Fox took third

with a 1.7/5. The network's 25th anniversary special drew a 1.8 from 8-10 p.m.

NBC rounded out

the evening with 1.5/4. Harry's Law was flat with another 0.9 and Celebrity

Apprentice was down 9% for a 2.0 from 9-11 p.m.