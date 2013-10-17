Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Tie Playoff Baseball onWednesday
There was a three-way tie for first place on Wednesday with
adults 18-49, as CBS and ABC's regular lineup pulled even with Fox's playoff
baseball coverage.
For CBS (which lead in total viewers), Survivor was even with last week's 2.5, Criminal Minds rose a tenth to a 2.7 and CSIdipped a tenth to a 2.0.
ABC's Halloween special, Toy
Story of Terror lead the 8 p.m.
hour with a 3.0 rating and 10.3 million total viewers. Super Fun Night dipped 16% to fall to a 2.1 leading out of Modern Family, which rose a tenth to a
4.0. At 8:30 p.m., Back in the Game was even at 1.8, and Nashville
upticked a tenth to a 1.7.
Fox will release time zone-adjusted numbers for its coverage
of Game 4 of the ALCS later on Thursday.
NBC's Revolution
seems to be stabilizing in its new time slot, losing a tenth from last week to
a 1.4. Law & Order:SVU was up a tenth to
a 1.7, and Ironside was steady with a
1.1. NBC was in fourth with a 1.4/4.
The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. Arrow rose two tenths to a 1.1 with
18-49s and was also up a tenth to a 0.9 in the net's targeted adults 18-34
demo. Tomorrow People was down a
tenth with 18-49s with a 0.8, but rose a tenth with 18-34s to a 0.6.
