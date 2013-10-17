Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Tie Playoff Baseball onWednesday

There was a three-way tie for first place on Wednesday with

adults 18-49, as CBS and ABC's regular lineup pulled even with Fox's playoff

baseball coverage.

For CBS (which lead in total viewers), Survivor was even with last week's 2.5, Criminal Minds rose a tenth to a 2.7 and CSIdipped a tenth to a 2.0.

ABC's Halloween special, Toy

Story of Terror lead the 8 p.m.

hour with a 3.0 rating and 10.3 million total viewers. Super Fun Night dipped 16% to fall to a 2.1 leading out of Modern Family, which rose a tenth to a

4.0. At 8:30 p.m., Back in the Game was even at 1.8, and Nashville

upticked a tenth to a 1.7.

Fox will release time zone-adjusted numbers for its coverage

of Game 4 of the ALCS later on Thursday.

NBC's Revolution

seems to be stabilizing in its new time slot, losing a tenth from last week to

a 1.4. Law & Order:SVU was up a tenth to

a 1.7, and Ironside was steady with a

1.1. NBC was in fourth with a 1.4/4.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. Arrow rose two tenths to a 1.1 with

18-49s and was also up a tenth to a 0.9 in the net's targeted adults 18-34

demo. Tomorrow People was down a

tenth with 18-49s with a 0.8, but rose a tenth with 18-34s to a 0.6.