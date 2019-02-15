Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Tie on Weak Night

ABC and CBS tied for the win in Thursday prime ratings, both putting up a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.9/4 that NBC posted.

For ABC, Grey’s Anatomy lost a tenth of a point for a 1.4 and A Million Little Things was a flat 1.0, then How to Get Away With Murder scored a level 0.6.

For CBS, it was comedy repeats, then Mom down 15% to 1.1, Fam off 20% at 0.8 and drama SWAT up 13% to 0.9.

NBC had The Titan Games up 10% to 1.1 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine down 11% to 0.8, then Will & Grace down 13% at 0.7. Law & Order: SVU got a flat 0.8.

Fox got a 0.7/3. Gotham fell 14% to 0.6 and The Orville was a flat 0.7.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with TheTop 14 Greatest Valentine’s Day Movies at 0.2, same as last year, and a Legacies rerun.