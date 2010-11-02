Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Tie For Monday

Updated 5:51 p.m. ET: World Series Wins Monday, Down Vs. Last Year

ABC and CBS tied for Monday night with an overall

3.6 rating/9 share with adults 18-49, while Fox came in third, with its final game of the World Series scoring a 10.6 overnight household rating, a 17% drop from the same game last year.

CBS was up across the board, with Two and a Half

Men up 7% to a 4.7 with adults 18-49. How I Met Your Mother was up

16% to a 3.7, Rules of Engagement gained 13% at a 3.4 and Mike &

Molly was up a tenth to a 3.6. Rounding out the night for the net, Hawaii

Five-0 gained slightly to a 3.0.

Despite airing its 200th episode, ABC's Dancing

With the Stars fell 7% to a 4.0 with adults 18-49. Castle was also

down, pulling a 2.8 with the same demo.

On NBC, Chuck was up a notch to a 2.0 with

the key adults demo. A Women of SNL special followed, on par in the same demo.

The CW picked up the rear, with 90210 and Gossip Girl

steady vs. last week, earning a 1.0 each with adults 18-49.