Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Tie for Monday

ABC and CBS tied for first Monday night with a 1.7 rating among adults

18-49. CBS, however, won out with total viewers, bringing in 6.1

million.

CBS's comedy repeats (excluding its Fall Preview Show) were down from

last week, though The Big Bang Theory was still the night's top-rated

program with a 2.2 in the key adults demo. Two and a Half Men came in

first with total viewers at 7.9 million.

ABC's Bachelor Pad fell flat from last week at 2.0, while Dating in the

Dark took a hit from the sluggish holiday broadcast, falling around 20%

from last week to its worst rating yet at 1.2 with adults 18-49.