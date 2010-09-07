Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Tie for Monday
ABC and CBS tied for first Monday night with a 1.7 rating among adults
18-49. CBS, however, won out with total viewers, bringing in 6.1
million.
CBS's comedy repeats (excluding its Fall Preview Show) were down from
last week, though The Big Bang Theory was still the night's top-rated
program with a 2.2 in the key adults demo. Two and a Half Men came in
first with total viewers at 7.9 million.
ABC's Bachelor Pad fell flat from last week at 2.0, while Dating in the
Dark took a hit from the sluggish holiday broadcast, falling around 20%
from last week to its worst rating yet at 1.2 with adults 18-49.
