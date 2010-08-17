Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Tie for First

Monday night saw a tie between ABC, CBS, both pulling in an

average 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS brought in the most overall viewers

with 6.3 million.

ABC's Bachelor Pad took an unexpected dip in

ratings from its premiere last week, falling 14% to a 1.9 in the key adults

demo and 5.4 million viewers. Dating in

the Dark followed, with a less-surprising ratings drop of 11% from its

premiere and tying a series low at a 1.6 rating with adults 18-49. Nonetheless,

the show won the 10 p.m. slot for that same age group.

Thanks

to ABC's diminishing returns, CBS tied with an evening of repeats.

Fox's Lie to Me, the night's only original

scripted program, fell to a 1.6 rating with adults 18-49, down 11% from its

last original episode two weeks ago. Even so, the Fox series still boasts the

title of highest-rated scripted show of the summer.

Overall,

Fox came in third with a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49. NBC's night of talent

and Dateline repeats placed it fourth

with an average 1.2 rating in the key demo, and CW trailed with a 0.3.