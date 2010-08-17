Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Tie for First
Monday night saw a tie between ABC, CBS, both pulling in an
average 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS brought in the most overall viewers
with 6.3 million.
ABC's Bachelor Pad took an unexpected dip in
ratings from its premiere last week, falling 14% to a 1.9 in the key adults
demo and 5.4 million viewers. Dating in
the Dark followed, with a less-surprising ratings drop of 11% from its
premiere and tying a series low at a 1.6 rating with adults 18-49. Nonetheless,
the show won the 10 p.m. slot for that same age group.
Thanks
to ABC's diminishing returns, CBS tied with an evening of repeats.
Fox's Lie to Me, the night's only original
scripted program, fell to a 1.6 rating with adults 18-49, down 11% from its
last original episode two weeks ago. Even so, the Fox series still boasts the
title of highest-rated scripted show of the summer.
Overall,
Fox came in third with a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49. NBC's night of talent
and Dateline repeats placed it fourth
with an average 1.2 rating in the key demo, and CW trailed with a 0.3.
