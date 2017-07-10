Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Split the Win

ABC and CBS split the Sunday ratings honors, both putting up a 1.0 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then Celebrity Family Feud was off 7% at 1.3 and Steve Harvey’s Funderdome fell 18% to 0.9, before $100,000 Pyramid too dropped 18% to 0.9.

On CBS, a 60 Minutes repeat led into Big Brother, which was up 29% at 1.8. The premiere of Candy Crush did a 1.1 and was followed by a repeat.

NBC scored a 0.6/3. Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly rated a flat 0.4 and was followed by repeats of The Wall and American Ninja Warrior.

Fox was at 0.4/2. Repeated comedies led into American Grit at a flat 0.4.