Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Split Win

ABC and CBS tied for the prime title Thursday night among broadcasters, both registering a 2.1 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 7 share. That outrated NBC’s 1.1/4, Fox’s 1.0/3 and The CW’s 0.5/2.

ABC’s Shonda Rhimes block performed typically well. For CBS, a boffo Big Bang Theory set the net up for a big night.

CBS shuffled its lineup with Thursday Night Football off the schedule. Big Bang put up a whopping 3.8, up 2% from its last airing, and Life in Pieces a 2.3, up 10%. Mom’s season debut weighed in at 2.0, same as it signed off to last spring, and the season premiere of Elementary showed a 1.3, up a tenth from its spring sign off.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy posted a 2.3, off 4% from last week. Scandal was flat with its 2.3, while How to Get Away With Murder posted a 1.9, up 6%.

NBC’s Heroes Reborn had a 1.3, up 30%, and Blacklist a 1.4, down 7%, before The Player averaged a 0.7—flat with last week.

Over Fox’s way, Bones had a 1.2, down 8%, and Sleepy Hollow a 0.9, down 18%. Both benefited last week from crossover episodes.

CW’s Vampire Diaries showed a 0.6, up 20%, and The Originals a 0.4, flat with its previous airing.