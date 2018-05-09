Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Split Tuesday Title

ABC and CBS split the ratings title Tuesday, ABC riding Roseanne and CBS hopping atop NCIS for 1.2 ratings in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and 5 shares. That beat the 1.0/4 that NBC tallied.

Roseanne ticked up 4% to 2.6 and The Middle was a flat 1.5, then Black-ish, with Dre and Bow working out marital issues, scored a level 1.2. Splitting Up Together did a 1.0 and For the People a 0.5, both shows down a tenth of a point from last week.

On CBS, NCIS increased 33% to 1.6 as Pauley Perrette signed off from the show, and the Bull finale grew 18% to 1.3, before NCIS: New Orleans slid 11% to 0.8.

For NBC, The Voice rated a 1.2 and Rise a 0.7, both shows flat, then Chicago Med grew 11% to 1.0.

Fox did a 0.7/3, with Lethal Weapon up 14% to 0.8. A double run of New Girl, with Nick and Jess taking a big next step, rated a flat 0.5.

The CW rated a 0.5/2. The Flash increased 17% to 0.7 and The 100 did a level 0.4.