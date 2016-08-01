Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Split Sunday Title

ABC and CBS both posted a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s Sunday overnights, with a 4 share. NBC was next up at 0.6/2, while Fox did a 0.5/2.

A repeat of America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC led into Celebrity Family Feud at a flat 1.4, then $100,000 Pyramid at 1.2, down 14%, and Match Game at a flat 1.1.

On CBS, a PGA Championship overrun did a 1.3, then 60 Minutes a 1.2, up 50% from a week ago, Big Brother down 16% at 1.6, and BrainDead up 67%, from a 0.3 to 0.5.

NBC was in repeats. Fox had repeats leading into Teen Choice Awards at 0.6, down from last year’s 0.8.