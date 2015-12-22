Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Split Low-Rated Night

On a Monday filled with repeats, ABC and CBS shared the broadcast ratings title, both with 1.2 ratings in viewers 18-49 and 4 shares, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NBC was just off the pace at 1.1/4, while The CW had a 0.5/2 and Fox a 0.4/1.

Going original amidst the mid-season doldrums, ABC had two hours of The Great Christmas Light Fight, averaging a 1.3, same as last week, then The Great Holiday Baking Show at a 1.1, also flat with its previous airing.

CBS' reruns rated well enough to tie ABC. A double run of The Big Bang Theory rated a 1.8, before encores of Supergirl (1.0) and Scorpion (0.8).

NBC aired reruns of new comedies Superstore and Telenovela, then A Saturday Night Live Christmas.

Fox had reruns of Gotham and Bones, while The CW had two hours of a Penn & Teller: Fool Us rebroadcast.