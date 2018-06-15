Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS, Fox Tie on Repeats-Rich Night

ABC, CBS and Fox were virtually tied in Thursday’s ratings. CBS was technically on top with its 0.7 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 4 share. ABC and Fox were both at 0.7/3.

None of the networks had much to brag about in Thursday prime. CBS had repeated comedies, then a SWAT rerun.

ABC offered repeated game shows throughout prime.

Fox aired The Four: Battle For Stardom from 8 to 10 at 0.7, flat with its premiere.

NBC did a 0.6/3. Little Big Shots was good for a 0.8, down 27% from last season’s premiere, and the season premiere of comedy Marlon did a 0.7 and 0.6 in a double run. Last year’s season premiere did a 1.2 leading out of America’s Got Talent.

Telemundo had a 0.5/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.

The CW was at 0.2/1 with repeats.

