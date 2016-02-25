Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS, Fox Share Title

ABC, CBS and Fox jointly snagged the broadcast ratings crown for Wednesday, each at 1.7 for viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and 6 shares. NBC was next at 1.4/5, then The CW at 0.8/3.

ABC’s comedy block saw The Middle and The Goldbergs both flat at 1.9, then Modern Family at 2.5, up 4%, and Black-ish up 6% to 1.9, before American Crime posted a 0.9, up 29%.

CBS had Survivor up 5% at 2.0, then Criminal Minds at a flat 1.8 and the season finale of Code Black flat at 1.2.

Fox’s American Idol grew 5% to 2.1, before Hell’s Kitchen weighed in at 1.3, same as last week.

On NBC, The Mysteries of Laura did a flat 1.0, Law & Order: SVU was down 6% to 1.5 and Chicago P.D. flat at 1.6.

The CW had Arrow up 11% at 1.0, while Supernatural slipped 13% to 0.7.