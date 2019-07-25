Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS, Fox Ride Unscripted to Shared Win

ABC, CBS and Fox split the Wednesday ratings crown, each riding an unscripted lineup to score a 0.6/3. That rating beat the 0.5/3s that NBC and Telemundo tallied.

ABC had its game shows. Press Your Luck did a flat 0.7 and Card Sharks grew 20% for a 0.6, then Match Game scored a level 0.6.

CBS had Love Island down 17% at 0.5, Big Brother at its usual 1.0 and a SWAT repeat.

On Fox, it was MasterChef off 13% at 0.7 and First Responders Live down 50% at 0.4.

NBC had repeats of Ellen’s Game of Games and Songland, before The InBetween dropped 25% for a 0.3.

Telemundo had Un Poquito Tuyo at 0.3 and Betty en NY at 0.5, both flat, and La Reina del Sur up a tenth at 0.7.

The CW scored a 0.3/2. A Penn & Teller: Fool Us rerun led into Jane the Virgin up 50% for a 0.3.

Univision did a 0.3/2 too as La Reina Soy Yo, La Rosa de Guadalupe and Por Amar Sin Ley all posted that rating, all level with last week.