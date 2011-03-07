Primetime Ratings: ABC Cashes In On Strong ‘Secret Millionaire' Premiere

ABC came out on top of a mostly evenly matched Sunday night,

posting a 2.7 rating/7 share with the adults 18-49 demo. The premiere of Secret Millionaire got the night off to

a strong start, earning a 3.3. Helped by the lead-in, Desperate Housewives climbed 10% to a 3.4 and Brothers & Sisters grew 16% to a 2.2.

CBS won out with total viewers and was second in the demo

with a 2.4/6. Its lineup posted gains vs. last week when it was up against the

Oscars: The Amazing Race increased

29% to a 2.7, Undercover Boss ticked

up 4% to a 2.7 and CSI: Miami grew

20% to a 2.4.

Fox placed third with a 2.3/6. The Simpsons was up 4% to a 2.8 and Bob's Burgers climbed 5% to a 2.3 while Family Guy fell 6% to a 3.1 and The

Cleveland Show dropped 12% to 2.3.

NBC was fourth with a 2.1/6. The series premiere of America's Next Great Restaurant got off

to a slow start with a 1.6. The two-hour season debut of Celebrity Apprentice followed, posting a 2.7, down 16% from the

year-ago celebrity edition premiere.