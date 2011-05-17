Primetime Ratings: ABC Beats Out Monday's Finales with 'DWTS'
ABC beat out the onslaught of season finales Monday night in
the ratings, with an overall 4.1 rating/11 share in the 18-49 demo, according
to Nielsen overnight numbers. Dancing With
the Stars was up 7% to a 4.4, leading into the season finale of Castle, which was up 6% to a 3.3.
Fox earned the second spot with an overall 2.7/7. The recentlyrenewed House was up 21% from
last week's season low to a 3.5. The
Chicago Code also increased by 12% to a 1.9.
CBS' night of finales gave the network a 2.5/7, with all
shows seeing improvement. How I Met Your
Mother was up 20% to a 3.0, followed by recentlycanceledMad Love, which was up 17% to a 2.1. Mike & Molly saw a 14% increase to a 2.5, with Hawaii Five-0 up two tenths to a 2.5.
NBC was third with a 1.3/3. The season finale of Chuck earned a 1.6, up 23% from last
week. Law & Order: Los Angeles
was the only show of the night to drop; it fell 8% to a 1.1.Supposedly canceled The Event was up 18% to a 1.3.
The CW ended the night with a 0.8/2. 90210 was up 14% to a 0.8, followed by Gossip Girl, which was up a tenth to a 0.7.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.