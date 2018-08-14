Primetime Ratings: ABC and NBC Tied for First

ABC and NBC took primetime ratings according to Nielsen overnights in adults 18-49. The networks ranked a 1.0 and a 5 share. ABC took last week's ratings with the finale of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor in Paradise was back to back from eight to ten p.m. and ranked a 1.3 with more than 4.5 million viewers right out the gate. Compared to last week's Tuesday night premiere it was up 18%. The Proposal came back after a week off and scored a 0.6/3.

American Ninja Warrior was all new on NBC but stayed the same as last week at a 0.9 from eight to ten p.m. Dateline NBC wrapped up primetime for the network with a 0.8.

Telemundo ranked a 0.6/3 which also stayed the same as last week.

Fox ranked a 0.5/2 with So You Think You Can Dance which ranked a 0.6/3.

The CW and CBS tied with a 0.4/2. CBS had repeats of Mom and Life In Pieces followed by new episodes of Salvation which stayed the same as last week at a 0.3. Elementary was all new and rated a 0.4/2. The CW had Penn & Teller: Fool Us which hit a season high of 0.5 as well as Whose Line Is It Anyway? which also tied its season high of 0.4.

Univision came in last with a 0.3/2.