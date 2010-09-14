Primetime Ratings: '90210,' 'Gossip Girl' Season Premieres Have Weak Return

The CW's season premieres of 90210 and Gossip Girl both were both down in the ratings compared to last fall's premiere numbers.

At 8 p.m., 90210 earned a 0.9/3 rating in the key adults demo, down 31% from last fall's premiere rating of 1.3. Gossip Girl's Paris-based premiere episode at 9 p.m. pulled a 1.0/3 rating among adults 18-49, a 29% drop from last year's 1.4 premiere rating.

Despite the weak opening numbers, 90210's ratings were up about 20% from May's season ending episodes. Gossip Girl's season four debut fell flat compared to its May ratings.

CBS won Monday night with a slate of repeats, pulling in a 2.0/5 among adults 18-49.

On ABC, Bachelor Pad's season finale hit a series low, down 10% from last week's 2.0 rating to a 1.8/5 among adults 18-49. Dating in the Dark, however, was up 8% from last week to a 1.3/4 in the key adults demo.

Fox's Lie to Me ended its lackluster summer run with a 1.5/4 with adults 18-49, down 12% from its last new episode two weeks ago.