Trending

Primetime Ratings: '90210,' 'Gossip Girl' Season Premieres Have Weak Return

By

The CW's season premieres of 90210 and Gossip Girl both were both down in the ratings compared to last fall's premiere numbers.

At 8 p.m., 90210 earned a 0.9/3 rating in the key adults demo, down 31% from last fall's premiere rating of 1.3. Gossip Girl's Paris-based premiere episode at 9 p.m.  pulled a 1.0/3 rating among adults 18-49, a 29% drop from last year's 1.4 premiere rating.

Despite the weak opening numbers, 90210's ratings were up about 20% from May's season ending episodes. Gossip Girl's season four debut fell flat compared to its May ratings.

CBS won Monday night with a slate of repeats, pulling in a 2.0/5 among adults 18-49.

On ABC, Bachelor Pad's season finale hit a series low, down 10% from last week's 2.0 rating to a 1.8/5 among adults 18-49. Dating in the Dark, however, was up 8% from last week to a 1.3/4 in the key adults demo.

Fox's Lie to Me ended its lackluster summer run with a 1.5/4 with adults 18-49, down 12% from its last new episode two weeks ago.