Primetime Ratings: '666 Park Avenue' Has Modest Debut
ABC's new supernatural drama 666 Park Avenue got off to a modest start Sunday, averaging a 2.2
rating with adults 18-49 and 7 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers.
That was down 29% from what the premiere of Pan Am did in the time period a year
ago. Leading into 666 Park, the
season opener of Revenge drew a 3.2
on its new night, tying Desperate
Housewives' year-ago performance in the time slot and down just a tenth
from its series premiere.
Once Upon a Time
also held up well, decreasing just 5% from its debut last year to a 3.8. Overall, ABC
was third with a 2.7 rating/7 share.
With its numbers boosted by NFL overrun, Fox was second with
a 4.6/12 for the season premieres of its animation lineup. The Simpsons declined 5% to a 3.7, Bob's Burgers was up 32% from its premiere last March to a 2.5, Family Guy decreased 20% to a 3.3 and American Dad fell 17% to a 2.5.
CBS found itself in fourth place with a 2.1/5. The Amazing Race slipped 17% from its
year-ago premiere to a 2.5, The Good Wife
declined 18% opposite Revenge to a 1.8, and The Mentalist posted a 2.1 on its new
night, down 25% from its year-ago Thursday debut and down 9% from what the
canceled CSI: Miami did in the time
slot a year ago.
As usual, NBC won Sunday night with a 6.4/16 rating and 16.6 million viewers for its
NFL coverage. The New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game tied its
8.1 rating from last week while Football
Night in America slipped a tenth to a 3.6.
