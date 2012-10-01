Primetime Ratings: '666 Park Avenue' Has Modest Debut

ABC's new supernatural drama 666 Park Avenue got off to a modest start Sunday, averaging a 2.2

rating with adults 18-49 and 7 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers.

That was down 29% from what the premiere of Pan Am did in the time period a year

ago. Leading into 666 Park, the

season opener of Revenge drew a 3.2

on its new night, tying Desperate

Housewives' year-ago performance in the time slot and down just a tenth

from its series premiere.

Once Upon a Time

also held up well, decreasing just 5% from its debut last year to a 3.8. Overall, ABC

was third with a 2.7 rating/7 share.

With its numbers boosted by NFL overrun, Fox was second with

a 4.6/12 for the season premieres of its animation lineup. The Simpsons declined 5% to a 3.7, Bob's Burgers was up 32% from its premiere last March to a 2.5, Family Guy decreased 20% to a 3.3 and American Dad fell 17% to a 2.5.

CBS found itself in fourth place with a 2.1/5. The Amazing Race slipped 17% from its

year-ago premiere to a 2.5, The Good Wife

declined 18% opposite Revenge to a 1.8, and The Mentalist posted a 2.1 on its new

night, down 25% from its year-ago Thursday debut and down 9% from what the

canceled CSI: Miami did in the time

slot a year ago.

As usual, NBC won Sunday night with a 6.4/16 rating and 16.6 million viewers for its

NFL coverage. The New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game tied its

8.1 rating from last week while Football

Night in America slipped a tenth to a 3.6.