Primetime Ratings: ‘666 Park Avenue' Down As ABC LineupSlips

ABC's Sunday lineup posted declines in its second week, with

Once Upon a Time decreasing 15% to a

3.3 rating with adults 18-49 and Revenge

sliding 19% to a 2.6, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

With weakened lead-ins, new drama 666 Park Avenue also fell 19% to a 1.7. The premiere of America's Funniest Home Videos was

steady year-over-year with a 1.5 to see ABC finish fourth with a 2.3 rating/6

share.

As usual, NBC won another Sunday with a 5.3/13 and 13.7 million total viewers for its

broadcast of NFL football. The Sunday

Night Football game between San Diego and New Orleans was down 23% to a 6.2

and Football Night in America was up

6% to a 3.8.

CBS was second with a 3.2/8, which was inflated by NFL

overrun and subject to adjustment. In early numbers, 60 Minutes posted a 3.8, The

Amazing Race was even at a 2.5, The Good

Wife slid a tenth to a 1.7 and The

Mentalist fell 24% to a 1.6.

Fox was third with a 2.6/7, while the premiere of The Cleveland Show decreased 29% to a

2.2, The Simpsons was down 18% to a

3.1 and Bob's Burgers slipped 12% to

a 2.3. Family Guy and American Dad both climbed a tenth, up to

a 3.4 and 2.6, respectively.