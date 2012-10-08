Primetime Ratings: ‘666 Park Avenue' Down As ABC LineupSlips
ABC's Sunday lineup posted declines in its second week, with
Once Upon a Time decreasing 15% to a
3.3 rating with adults 18-49 and Revenge
sliding 19% to a 2.6, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
With weakened lead-ins, new drama 666 Park Avenue also fell 19% to a 1.7. The premiere of America's Funniest Home Videos was
steady year-over-year with a 1.5 to see ABC finish fourth with a 2.3 rating/6
share.
As usual, NBC won another Sunday with a 5.3/13 and 13.7 million total viewers for its
broadcast of NFL football. The Sunday
Night Football game between San Diego and New Orleans was down 23% to a 6.2
and Football Night in America was up
6% to a 3.8.
CBS was second with a 3.2/8, which was inflated by NFL
overrun and subject to adjustment. In early numbers, 60 Minutes posted a 3.8, The
Amazing Race was even at a 2.5, The Good
Wife slid a tenth to a 1.7 and The
Mentalist fell 24% to a 1.6.
Fox was third with a 2.6/7, while the premiere of The Cleveland Show decreased 29% to a
2.2, The Simpsons was down 18% to a
3.1 and Bob's Burgers slipped 12% to
a 2.3. Family Guy and American Dad both climbed a tenth, up to
a 3.4 and 2.6, respectively.
