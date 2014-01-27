Primetime Ratings: 56th Grammys On Par With Last Year

CBS' telecast of the 56th Annual Grammy Awards earned a 9.9 rating with adults 18-49, down two tenths from last year, according to Nielsen.

The nearly four-hour kudosfest, which ran until 11:45 p.m., was up a slight 0.5% among total viewers with 28.51 million. CBS led Sunday with an overall 8.1 rating/20 share in primetime.

NBC aired the Pro Bowl to finished second with a 3.1/8. The annual NFL all-star game, which was unconferenced for the first time, was also trending even with last year in fast-national returns with a 3.2 demo rating. The game also drew a 6.7 overnight rating in metered-market households. As with the Grammys, official numbers for the Pro Bowl will be released later.

Fox kicked off the evening with reruns before jumping into originals with the first new episodes since Jan. 12 of The Simpsons (1.7, down 23%), Bob’s Burgers (1.5, down 25%), Family Guy (2.0, down 26%), and American Dad (1.5, down 35%). Fox tied with ABC for third place on the evening at 1.3/3.

For ABC, the special The Bachelor: Sean & Catherine’s Wedding drew a 1.6 and was followed by a rerun of Castle.