Primetime Ratings: 41 Million Watch AFC Championship

The AFC championship game on CBS drew a 13.4 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and led the network to a 10.9 rating and 32 share. An average of 41.25 million total viewers watched the game, which saw the New England Patriots off the Pittsburgh Steelers, in the 7-10 p.m. slot.

Last year’s AFC Championship did not air in prime. Two years ago, it did, scoring a 13.9.

Competition series Hunted led out of the game. Starting at 10:09 p.m., Hunted did a 4.0, with 11.83 million total viewers. The program sees contestants try to disappear in the modern digital world, as investigators aim to track them down.

The competition was playing for crumbs. Fox scored a 1.0/3 with repeats and a lone new Son of Zorn at 0.9.

NBC had Dateline at 0.8 and then the movie Ted for a 0.7/2.

ABC had a 0.6/2 with repeats.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision scored a 0.6/2, while Telemundo did a 0.5/2.