Primetime Ratings: '30 Rock' Returns Low for Final Season

The seventh and final season premiere of 30 Rock

returned low for NBC, down 28% from last January's debut to a 1.4 rating with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen national numbers.

Up All Night was even at a 1.4, The Office gained 5% to a 2.2 and Parks and Recreation grew 19% to a 1.9. Rock

Center was up 25% from last week to a 1.0. NBC was fourth overall with a

1.5 rating/4 share.

CBS won Thursday night with a 3.3/10 and 13.3 million viewers with its returning

shows holding up well from premiere week. The Big Bang Theory was down a

tenth to a 4.9, Two and a Half Men gained 6% to a 3.7 and Person of

Interest ticked up 7% to a 3.1. New drama Elementary fell 16% from

its debut to a 2.6.

On ABC, Last Resort dropped to a 1.8, losing 18% of

its premiere audience, while Grey's Anatomy was down 16% to a 3.7 and Scandal

was steady at a 2.1. The network was third overall with a 2.5/7.

Fox's The X Factor was down a tenth to a 3.1 while Glee

gained a tenth to a 2.6.

The two-hour finale of The CW's The Next drew a 0.3,

on par with last week.