Primetime Ratings: '30 Rock' Returns Low for Final Season
The seventh and final season premiere of 30 Rock
returned low for NBC, down 28% from last January's debut to a 1.4 rating with
adults 18-49, according to Nielsen national numbers.
Up All Night was even at a 1.4, The Office gained 5% to a 2.2 and Parks and Recreation grew 19% to a 1.9. Rock
Center was up 25% from last week to a 1.0. NBC was fourth overall with a
1.5 rating/4 share.
CBS won Thursday night with a 3.3/10 and 13.3 million viewers with its returning
shows holding up well from premiere week. The Big Bang Theory was down a
tenth to a 4.9, Two and a Half Men gained 6% to a 3.7 and Person of
Interest ticked up 7% to a 3.1. New drama Elementary fell 16% from
its debut to a 2.6.
On ABC, Last Resort dropped to a 1.8, losing 18% of
its premiere audience, while Grey's Anatomy was down 16% to a 3.7 and Scandal
was steady at a 2.1. The network was third overall with a 2.5/7.
Fox's The X Factor was down a tenth to a 3.1 while Glee
gained a tenth to a 2.6.
The two-hour finale of The CW's The Next drew a 0.3,
on par with last week.
