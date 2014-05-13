Primetime Ratings: '24: Live Another Day' Sheds 23% in Week Two

After returning 24 from a four-year hiatus last week, Fox put the Kiefer Sutherland drama back in its old 9 p.m. time slot on Monday, which drew a 2.0 rating with adults 18-49, down 23% from last week’s two-hour premiere, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Earlier, Bones rose 7% from its last episode to a 1.6. Fox finished in third overall with a 1.8 rating/5 share.

NBC led the night with a 2.8/8. The Voice was even with last week's Monday low of 3.0, while The Blacklist ended its freshman season with a 2.6, down 4% from last week.

ABC was in second with a 2.1/6. Dancing With the Stars rose 16% to a 2.2, while Castle aired its season finale for a 25% week-to-week gain with a 2.0, but was down a tenth from last year.

CBS aired a mix of repeats and originals to finish in fourth with a 1.3/4. Friends With Better Lives posted its lowest rating so far with a 1.5, down 6% from last week. Mike & Molly rose 18% to a 2.0.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.4/1. The finale of Star-Crossed drew a 0.4 rating, up a tenth, and a 0.2 in the net’s targeted adults 18-34 demo.