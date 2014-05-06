Primetime Ratings: ‘24’ Has So-So Return With ‘Live Another Day’

Jack Bauer’s return to the Fox lineup got off to a solid start on Monday, with 24: Live Another Day posting a 2.6 rating with adults 18-49 and 8.1 million total viewers, according to Nielsen time-zone adjusted numbers.

The two-hour premiere helped Fox finish second on the night.

NBC was the night’s top network with an average 2.9 rating and 9 share. The Voice — which featured performances by incoming judges Pharrell Williams and Gwen Stefani — drew a 3.0, even with last week. The Blacklist was also even at 2.7.

ABC came in third with a 1.8 / 5. Dancing With the Stars declined 31% from last week to 1.8. Castle was down 20% at 1.6.

CBS finished fourth with a 1.3 / 4. The season finale of 2 Broke Girls drew a 1.9, down 17% from last week, and down 37% from last season’s finale. Friends With Better Lives declined 16% to 1.6. Mike & Molly was down 18% at 1.8.

The CW averaged a 0.4 / 1. Star-Crossed was even with last week at 0.3. The season finale of The Tomorrow People was even with last week at 0.4. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Star-Crossed drew a 0.2 and Tomorrow People a 0.3