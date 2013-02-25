Primetime Ratings: 2013 Oscars Draw 40 Million Viewers, Most Watched in ThreeYears

RELATED: Blog: TV Review—The 85th Annual Academy Awards

Updated: 5:11 p.m. ET

ABC's 85th Annual Academy

Awards telecast hosted by Seth MacFarlane averaged 40.3 million total viewers on Sunday

from 8:30-11:40 p.m., according to Nielsen fast national ratings, making it the

most-watched Oscars telecast since 2010.

The audience was up 3% from last year'sawards hosted by Billy Crystal and improved 11% among the key adults 18-49

demographic to a 13.0 rating. Unsurprisingly, the hosting turn by MacFarlane,

best known for Family Guy, showed even greater gains among young and male

viewers, up 20% with adults 18-34, up 34% with men 18-34 and 16% with men

18-49.

Overall, ABC easily won the night with a 10.1 rating/25

share. The Oscars Red Carpet Live! Special drew a 7.0 from 7-8:30 p.m.

ET, up 9% from last year.

ABC's

Jimmy Kimmel Live: After the Oscars

also saw its best ratings in its eight-year run, up 15% to 5.8 million total

viewers. The post-Oscar special also improved 9% among adults 18-49 to 2

million viewers.

The rest of the primetime schedule was in repeats except for a new episode of TheAmazing

Race, which declined 25% to a 1.8.