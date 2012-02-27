Primetime Ratings: 2012 Oscars on Par With Last Year

Updated 2:45 p.m. ET



The 84th Annual

Academy Awards posted an 11.7 rating with adults 18-49 on Sunday from

8:30-11:24 p.m., according to Nielsen fast nationals, on par with its year-agorating.

In total viewers, the telecast hosted by Billy Crystal

improved 4% to 39.3 million viewers compared to the 37.9 million who tuned in

last year to watch Anne Hathaway and James Franco emcee. The 2012 ceremony drew

a larger audience than three of its last four telecasts (except 2010) but it

tied 2011's as the lowest-rated in the key demo since 2008.

Overall, ABC finished the night with an 8.8 rating/21 share

in the 18-49 demo, with its Oscars' Red

Carpet Live pre-show special earning a 6.4 rating from 7-8:30 p.m.

For the rest of the networks, it was mostly repeats except

for a few originals. CBS came in second with an overall 1.4/3, airing a new Amazing Race for a 2.1 at 8 p.m.,

down 25% from last week's premiere.

Fox's repeats tied NBC at 1.3/3 each. NBC aired a new Celebrity Apprentice, which was down 31%

from last week's premiere with a 1.8.