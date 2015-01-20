Primetime Ratings: ‘2 Broke Girls,’ ‘Scorpion,’ ‘Gotham’ Lead Monday

CBS’ 2 Broke Girls and Scorpion tied with Fox’s Gotham as the highest rated shows among viewers 18-49 Monday night, each drawing a 2.2, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Comedy 2 Broke Girls was down 8% from its last original episode Jan. 5. Scorpion was down 8% from last Monday. Mike & Molly was even at 2.1. NCIS: Los Angeles declined 25% to 1.5. CBS led all broadcasters with an average 2.0 rating and 6 share.

ABC finished second with a 1.9/6. The Bachelor grew 17% from last week to a 2.1. Castle was up one tenth of a point at 1.4.

Fox came in third at 1.7/5. Gotham was down 12% from Jan. 5 at 2.2. Sleepy Hollow fell to a series-low 1.3, down 19% from two weeks ago.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.6/5. The Celebrity Apprentice was up one tenth of a point from last week at 1.8. State of Affairs grew 57% from last week to 1.1.

The CW averaged a 0.6/2. The Originals was even with its last new episode Dec. 8 at 0.6. Jane the Virgin, in its first new episode since lead actress Gina Rodriguez earned the network’s first Golden Globe Jan. 11, was even with its last new episode Dec. 15 at 0.5. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Originals drew a 0.5 and Jane the Virgin a 0.6.