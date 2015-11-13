Primetime Ratings: ‘2 Broke Girls’ Debuts Flat

For the second week in a row, ABC and CBS are co-champions in the Thursday ratings race. Both showed a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, along with a 7 share. NBC trailed at 1.1/4, then Fox at 1.0/3 and The CW at 0.5/2.

CBS offered The Big Bang Theory, whose booming 3.8 was level with last week, then Life in Pieces at a similarly flat 2.3. Comedy Mom’s 2.2 was up 10% and the season premiere of 2 Broke Girls hit 2.0, same as it signed off to last spring. Drama Elementary then scored a flat 1.3.

The New York Jets-Buffalo Bills game, which aired on NFL Network, was simulcast on CBS in New York and Buffalo.

For ABC, medical stalwart Grey’s Anatomy scored a 2.2, down 4% from last week, then Scandal’s 2.2 was also down 4%, while How to Get Away With Murder scored a 1.9, which was flat with last week.

NBC’s Heroes Reborn registered a 1.1, off 15% week to week, then Blacklist a 1.4 and The Player a 0.7—both flat with last week’s performances.

On Fox, Bones had a 1.1, off 8%, before Sleepy Hollow posted a flat 0.9.

The CW’s dramas were both level with last week, The Vampire Diaries at 0.6 and The Originals at 0.4.