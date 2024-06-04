Prime Video Offers Peek at Roger Federer Farewell Documentary

Prime Video has shared the trailer for Federer: Twelve Final Days. After the documentary shows at the Tribeca Film Festival June 10, it premieres in select theaters June 13 before launching June 20 on Prime Video.

The trailer goes for a little over two minutes and shows Federer preparing to announce his retirement.

Joe Sabia and Asif Kapadia direct the film. Prime Video calls Federer “an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s illustrious career. Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades.”

Those interviewed in the documentary include Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Federer, from Switzerland, turned pro in 1998 and retired in 2022. He is 42.

He was onstage at the Amazon upfront presentation in New York last month talking up the film. “It’s been an amazing journey and I’m happy to share it,” he said.

Federer: Twelve Final Days is a Lafcadia Productions production. It is produced by Asif Kapadia and George Chignell.