Prime Video Offers Peek at Roger Federer Farewell Documentary
‘Twelve Final Days’, about tennis superstar stepping down, on streamer June 20
Prime Video has shared the trailer for Federer: Twelve Final Days. After the documentary shows at the Tribeca Film Festival June 10, it premieres in select theaters June 13 before launching June 20 on Prime Video.
The trailer goes for a little over two minutes and shows Federer preparing to announce his retirement.
Joe Sabia and Asif Kapadia direct the film. Prime Video calls Federer “an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s illustrious career. Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades.”
Those interviewed in the documentary include Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.
Federer, from Switzerland, turned pro in 1998 and retired in 2022. He is 42.
He was onstage at the Amazon upfront presentation in New York last month talking up the film. “It’s been an amazing journey and I’m happy to share it,” he said.
Federer: Twelve Final Days is a Lafcadia Productions production. It is produced by Asif Kapadia and George Chignell.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, the L.A. Times and New York magazine.