Priceline Reups With MacFarlane's ‘Cavalcade'

Priceline.com has reupped as the presenting sponsor for Seth Macfarlane's Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy. The Cavalcade is a collection of Web shorts, typically around a minute long, produced by the creative team behind Fox's Family Guy, American Dad and The Cleveland Show.

The new deal will see four new introductions to the cartoons, featuring Priceline spokesperson William Shatner, placed in front of existing Cavalcade episodes. The series will also debut on Hulu, where Priceline will serve as the sponsor of the ad-supported video site's comedy channel.

"MRC has been thrilled with the success of Cavalcade. Our goal is to grow the audience and build on that success through our second partnership with Priceline," said Modi Wiczyk, Co-CEO of Media Rights Capital. "Seth is one of America's most brilliant creators and the Priceline Negotiator character has become synonymous with pop culture. Our integrated entertainment partnership allows us to deliver new content and allows Seth to do what he does best."