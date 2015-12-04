‘Pretty Little Pranksters’ Returns to Icon Dec. 5

The second season of "Pretty Little Pranksters" will premiere on Icon Network Dec. 5, Icon parent Endemol Beyond USA announced Friday.

Endemol also said Icon series "Culture Chic" will land on Verizon’s go90 Dec. 9.

“When we launched Icon earlier this year with Endemol Beyond, our goal was to develop a place where creators can build their brands and an environment where they can be mentored to create something that is bigger than they could do on their own," said Michelle Phan, a YouTube personality who is the creative leader of Icon. “Working with Jamie Greenberg and seeing her creativity evolve and watch her grow as a content creator is exactly the mission behind Icon. I know our viewers are going to love what we have lined up for them in our second season of ‘Pretty Little Pranksters.’”

Beauty prank show "Pretty Little Pranksters" will return with 10 new episodes. The series features makeup artist Jamie Greenberg.

"Culture Chic" explores extreme beauty practices around the world and features YouTube personality Sonya Esman.