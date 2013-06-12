'Pretty Little Liars' Returns Up to Top Cable on Tuesday

ABC Family's highest-rated drama Pretty Little Liars returned strong for its fourth season on Tuesday,

drawing 2.97 million total viewers, up 3% from where the show left off in March.

It also ranked as the No. 1 cable program on the night in the

adults 18-49 demo with a 1.3, up a tenth over its third season finale and up

18% over its second season premiere last June. Among the network's targeted 18-34

demos, Pretty Little Liars earned its

best summer premiere ever with 1.28 million adults 18-34 and 1.08 million women

18-34.

At 9 p.m., new drama Twisted debuted to 1.61 million total viewers, up 35% from the audience

that watched the special preview airing after the spring finale of Pretty Little Liars. Twisted also drew 662,000 adults 18-49

and 510,000 adults 18-34, up 13% and 11%, respectively.