'Pretty Little Liars' Renewed for Season Three

ABC Family has picked up Pretty Little Liars for a third season of 24 episodes, the network confirmed Tuesday.

In its second season, Pretty Little Liars averaged 2.44 million viewers, with 3 million tuning in to its summer finale Aug. 30.

The series will return to finish the second half of its second season Jan. 2 at 8 p.m., serving as a lead-in for the winter premiere of the network's rookie drama The Lying Game.