‘Pretty Little Liars’ Ends on Social Media High Note

Tuesday's series finale of Freeform’sPretty Little Liarsdrew a big social media audience, generating 1.2 million Facebook and Twitter interactions.

The show’s season seven finale was the most social entertainment show on television Tuesday, with 546,000 unique Facebook and Twitter users discussing the show on social media, according to Nielsen’s Daily Social Content ratings report. NBC’sAmerica Got Talentwas second, followed by USA Network’sWWE SmackDown, ABC’sThe Bacheloretteand OWN’sThe Haves and The Have Nots.

ESPN’s coverage of the LSU/Florida NCAA College World Series game was the most social live sports event on Tuesday, according to Nielsen.

