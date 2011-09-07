President's Speech Kicks NFL Pregame Show to Cable
Due to President Obama's speech scheduled for Sept. 8, NBC's
NFL pregame show will now be carried by NBCUniversal cable channels Versus,
USA, Syfy and G4, as well as NFL Network.
NFL Kickoff 2011
will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday and will now run for 90 minutes. NBC will join
the preshow in progress after its coverage of Obama's speech. NFL Network will
carry Kickoff in its entirety while
the four NBCU cable channels will resume regular programming shortly after NBC
picks up the show.
Thursday's game, between the New Orleans Saints and Green
Bay Packers, is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET. Obama's speech is not
expected to conflict with coverage of the game.
The pregame show will feature musical performances by Kid Rock, Lady
Antebellum and Maroon 5 from a stage next door to Lambeau Field, site of
Thursday's game.
