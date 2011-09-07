President's Speech Kicks NFL Pregame Show to Cable

Due to President Obama's speech scheduled for Sept. 8, NBC's

NFL pregame show will now be carried by NBCUniversal cable channels Versus,

USA, Syfy and G4, as well as NFL Network.

NFL Kickoff 2011

will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday and will now run for 90 minutes. NBC will join

the preshow in progress after its coverage of Obama's speech. NFL Network will

carry Kickoff in its entirety while

the four NBCU cable channels will resume regular programming shortly after NBC

picks up the show.

Thursday's game, between the New Orleans Saints and Green

Bay Packers, is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET. Obama's speech is not

expected to conflict with coverage of the game.

The pregame show will feature musical performances by Kid Rock, Lady

Antebellum and Maroon 5 from a stage next door to Lambeau Field, site of

Thursday's game.