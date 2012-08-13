Presidential Debate Moderators Announced

Correspondents from PBS, ABC, CNN and CBS have been chosen

to moderate the 2012 general election debates, as announced Monday by the

Commission on Presidential Debates.

PBS NewsHour executive editor Jim Lehrer will

moderate the first presidential debate on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the University

of Denver in Denver, Colo. ABC News senior foreign affairs correspondent Martha

Raddatz will moderate the vice presidential debate on Thursday, Oct. 11, at

Centre College in Danville, Ky.

CNN's Candy Crowley, chief political correspondent and

anchor of State of the Union will moderate the second town meeting-style

presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Hofstra University in Hempstead,

N.Y. Crowley will be the first female moderator of a presidential debate since

1992.

CBS News' Bob Schieffer, chief Washington correspondent and

moderator of Face the Nation, will moderate the third and final

presidential debate on Monday, Oct. 22, from Lynn University in Boca Raton,

Fla.

"The new formats chosen for this year's debates are

designed to focus big time blocks on major domestic and foreign topics," said

Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. and Michael D. McCurry, co-chairmen of the

CPD. "These journalists bring extensive experience to the job of

moderating, and understand the importance of using the expanded time periods to

maximum benefit."