President Obama to Talk Economy for CNBC Town Hall
CNBC will present a commercial-free
town hall with President Obama Sept. 20 at noon. The president will discuss the
economy and take questions from a studio audience. CNBC Chief Washington Correspondent
John Harwood will host the town hall, which will take place in Washington, D.C.
The event comes on the heels of this
week's primaries that featured victories for multiple Tea Party-backed candidates.
CNBC will make the most of the access,
tailoring morning programming to the town hall including live editions of Squawk
Box (6-9 a.m.) and Squawk on the Street (9-11 a.m.) from Washington.
At 11 a.m., CNBC's Carl Quintanilla will host Countdown to the President
leading into the town hall - which is called Investing in America: A CNBC
Town Hall Event with President Obama. And Quintanilla and Erin Burnett will
co-host a post-town hall wrap-up from 1-3 p.m.
Town hall
coverage will also be featured across NBC News including Today and Nightly
News with Brian Williams and on MSNBC.
