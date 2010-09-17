President Obama to Talk Economy for CNBC Town Hall

CNBC will present a commercial-free

town hall with President Obama Sept. 20 at noon. The president will discuss the

economy and take questions from a studio audience. CNBC Chief Washington Correspondent

John Harwood will host the town hall, which will take place in Washington, D.C.

The event comes on the heels of this

week's primaries that featured victories for multiple Tea Party-backed candidates.

CNBC will make the most of the access,

tailoring morning programming to the town hall including live editions of Squawk

Box (6-9 a.m.) and Squawk on the Street (9-11 a.m.) from Washington.

At 11 a.m., CNBC's Carl Quintanilla will host Countdown to the President

leading into the town hall - which is called Investing in America: A CNBC

Town Hall Event with President Obama. And Quintanilla and Erin Burnett will

co-host a post-town hall wrap-up from 1-3 p.m.

Town hall

coverage will also be featured across NBC News including Today and Nightly

News with Brian Williams and on MSNBC.