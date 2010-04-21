President Obama To Introduce History Series

President Obama will introduce

History's sweeping 12-part series America

The Story of Us.

The president's remarks will

open the series' premiere installment, April 25 at 9 p.m.

America The Story of Us weaves stories of American history with

American ingenuity - a favorite rallying point of politicians during the

economic downturn - including the transcontinental railroad and skyscrapers. It

is the biggest undertaking ever for History. And it is produced for the network

by Nutopia, former Discovery Channel president Jane Root's new production

company.

The president's will comment on

turning points in American history that "remind us

that our American story has never been inevitable. It was made possible by

ordinary people who kept their moral compass pointed straight and true when the

way seemed treacherous; when the climb seemed steep; and when the future seemed

uncertain. People who recognized a fundamental part of our American character:

that we can remake ourselves - and our nation - to fit our larger dreams."

America The Story of Us also includes an extensive education initiative with the

full series available on DVD to every school and accredited college in the

country.

"It's

an honor to launch our new epic series about the making of America with the

personal reflections of our President - a leader whose own path marks an

important chapter in our nation's ongoing story," Nancy Dubuc, President and

General Manager of History, said in a statement. "Our hope is that by reliving

the great moments of our history, Americans will reconnect with the spirit that

made us who we are and will better appreciate how we all participate in

creating our history every day."