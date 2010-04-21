President Obama To Introduce History Series
President Obama will introduce
History's sweeping 12-part series America
The Story of Us.
The president's remarks will
open the series' premiere installment, April 25 at 9 p.m.
America The Story of Us weaves stories of American history with
American ingenuity - a favorite rallying point of politicians during the
economic downturn - including the transcontinental railroad and skyscrapers. It
is the biggest undertaking ever for History. And it is produced for the network
by Nutopia, former Discovery Channel president Jane Root's new production
company.
The president's will comment on
turning points in American history that "remind us
that our American story has never been inevitable. It was made possible by
ordinary people who kept their moral compass pointed straight and true when the
way seemed treacherous; when the climb seemed steep; and when the future seemed
uncertain. People who recognized a fundamental part of our American character:
that we can remake ourselves - and our nation - to fit our larger dreams."
America The Story of Us also includes an extensive education initiative with the
full series available on DVD to every school and accredited college in the
country.
"It's
an honor to launch our new epic series about the making of America with the
personal reflections of our President - a leader whose own path marks an
important chapter in our nation's ongoing story," Nancy Dubuc, President and
General Manager of History, said in a statement. "Our hope is that by reliving
the great moments of our history, Americans will reconnect with the spirit that
made us who we are and will better appreciate how we all participate in
creating our history every day."
